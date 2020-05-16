Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Receives $317.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

