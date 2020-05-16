Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

MA traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

