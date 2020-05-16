Matisse Capital Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Matisse Capital lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $2,151,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.5% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

