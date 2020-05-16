Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 201,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,463,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.78.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.23. 2,523,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,517. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

