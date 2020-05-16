Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,747 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Paychex worth $71,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.43. 4,532,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,187. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

