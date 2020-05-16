Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,684,503 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 5.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Novartis worth $636,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. 1,494,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

