Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 21,446 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $52,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,373,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

