Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,215 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $203,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in Linde by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.30. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

