Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,112,169 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

