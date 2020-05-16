Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $250,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after acquiring an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 359,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $154.56. 819,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,117. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.91. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

