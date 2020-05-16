Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,765 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $80,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,907,000 after buying an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

