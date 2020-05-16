Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,006 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Comcast worth $233,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,418,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit