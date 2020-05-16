Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,006 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Comcast worth $233,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,418,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

