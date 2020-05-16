Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 2.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.56% of AMETEK worth $257,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

AME stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,680. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

