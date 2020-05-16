Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Cinemark worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 139,884 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 2,790,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

