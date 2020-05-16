Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $105.07 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 896,695 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of CSX worth $105,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.2% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $62.00. 5,244,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

