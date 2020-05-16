Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $110.57 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,699 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for about 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.73% of AptarGroup worth $110,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,863,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,030,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 888,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,707,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 476,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

