Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.35 Million Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,800 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of Alamo Group worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.52. 40,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.