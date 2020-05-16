Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.12 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,011,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,306,000 after buying an additional 160,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,566,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,186,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,983,000 after buying an additional 404,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $34,091,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 109,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.19. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

