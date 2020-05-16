Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $496.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,373.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

