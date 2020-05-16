Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $72.52 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $72,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,214,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

