Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,075 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for about 1.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of IHS Markit worth $191,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in IHS Markit by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 874,449 shares of company stock worth $61,818,007 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $66.56. 3,794,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,843. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

