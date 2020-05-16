Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.22 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,272. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

