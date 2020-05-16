Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.13% of Chase worth $24,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chase by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chase by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,983. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,706.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

