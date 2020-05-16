Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 22,032,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

