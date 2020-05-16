Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 885,475 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Becton Dickinson and worth $143,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

BDX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

