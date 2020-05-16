Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,113 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of A. O. Smith worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 355,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.41. 4,775,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,844. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

