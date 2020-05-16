Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,340,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises 2.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $271,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. 3,430,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.