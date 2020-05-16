Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,265,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,940 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 3.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $370,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,085,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

