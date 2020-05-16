Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718,170 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Accenture worth $283,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

ACN traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,902. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

