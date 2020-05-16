Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.92. 39,055,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,632,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

