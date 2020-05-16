Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,897 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,897 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $130,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after acquiring an additional 212,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $181.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average of $196.95.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

