Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,860 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $22.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $568.38. 886,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

