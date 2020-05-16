Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 41,492 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,492 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Nike worth $96,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,163,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.