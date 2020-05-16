Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $325,118,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after buying an additional 209,348 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.23. 429,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,236. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

