Maxar Technologies’ (MAXR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

MAXR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 1,091,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,085. The firm has a market cap of $603.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110,543 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

