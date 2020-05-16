Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Acquires $21,675.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,463.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $14.51 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $428.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit