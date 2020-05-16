Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Acquires $21,675.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,463.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $14.51 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $428.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

