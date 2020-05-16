Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,937,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

