Monero (XMR) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $64.28 or 0.00686255 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Ovis, Braziliex and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $80.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,562,402 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, SouthXchange, Coinut, TradeOgre, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, DragonEX, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, B2BX, Bitlish, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Coinroom, Exmo, Bisq, Livecoin, Bithumb, Braziliex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, OKEx, Gate.io, Kraken, Nanex, Cryptomate, BitBay, Huobi, Ovis, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Exrates, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, Coindeal and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.