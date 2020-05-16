Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Morningstar worth $59,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 46.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 38.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,483 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,400,628.13. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,803,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,935,561.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,985 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $2,463,219.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,727,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,027,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,710 shares of company stock worth $22,322,058. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.10. The stock had a trading volume of 129,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $166.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

