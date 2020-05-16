Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 9,163,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.