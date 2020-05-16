Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.37-0.51 EPS.

NVMI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 164,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.12.

NVMI has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

