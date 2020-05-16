Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.37-0.51 EPS.

NVMI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 164,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.12.

NVMI has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

