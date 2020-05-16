ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 6,847,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

