ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.79.

ON traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,847,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,001. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $105,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,456,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares during the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

