Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.92. 39,055,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,632,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

