Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of ORGO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 70,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,748. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.26 million and a PE ratio of -7.07.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 332,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $1,282,867.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 14.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 285,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

