Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 598.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 253,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oshkosh by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

NYSE OSK traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 298,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

