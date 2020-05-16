Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $104.34 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE PKG traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 591,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

