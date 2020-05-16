Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.06.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.68. 933,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.65 and a 200 day moving average of $255.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $1,363,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

