Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 2.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,291,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

