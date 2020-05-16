Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 2.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $36,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $145.51. 8,291,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824,204. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

